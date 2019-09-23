Roumell Asset Management Has Boosted Its Zagg (ZAGG) Stake; As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Valuation Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 912,519 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.27M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 521,829 shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 470.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 746,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The hedge fund held 904,867 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, up from 158,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 671,411 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Reiterates 2018 Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – mophie announces charge stream pad+ for universal high-speed wireless charging; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ZAGG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Euclidean Technologies Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 173,303 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Putnam Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 359,939 shares. Moreover, First Trust Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 66,363 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 49,300 shares. 48,208 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 62,396 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 281,091 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares to 104,963 shares, valued at $196.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 51,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 22,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 44,992 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 0.03% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 2.21M shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 389,377 shares. Swiss Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 56,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Commerce Ny, New York-based fund reported 10,453 shares. Nuveen Asset invested in 0% or 124,669 shares. Check Capital Management Incorporated Ca stated it has 7,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors reported 12,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 7,145 shares. Barnett & has invested 0.53% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Frontier Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Parkside Bankshares And Tru owns 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.96M for 8.86 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

