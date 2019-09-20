Roumell Asset Management Decreased Position in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) by $1.99 Million; As Watsco (WSO) Valuation Rose, Caledonia Investments Plc Has Upped by $3.02 Million Its Holding

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 662,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 98,797 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ)

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70 million, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $165.97. About 206,652 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO)

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 32,652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Llc holds 29,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 15,782 shares. Harbert Fund Inc holds 25.49% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 5.17 million shares. Northern owns 562,106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp reported 772,093 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 217,666 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) accumulated 14,820 shares. 150,700 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Kempner Capital Management holds 95,476 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 1,312 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 66,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $42.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 746,268 shares to 904,867 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 275,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC).

