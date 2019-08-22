Roumell Asset Management Decreased Its Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Stake; National Cinemedia (NCMI)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 62 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 50 sold and reduced holdings in National Cinemedia Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 66.80 million shares, up from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding National Cinemedia Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 42 Increased: 43 New Position: 19.

Standard General L.P. holds 16.55% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. for 15.32 million shares. Polygon Management Ltd. owns 1.60 million shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Llc has 1.14% invested in the company for 596,384 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 593,543 shares.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 103,027 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500.

