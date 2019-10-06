Roumell Asset Management Cut Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stake as Share Price Declined; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Increased Its Citigroup New (C) Holding by $426,230

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 28/03/2018 – Jailed Libor trader Hayes loses appeal over house sale

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 57,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 83,824 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 22/03/2018 – International Vending Alliance Selects Sierra Wireless IoT Services to Revolutionize Vending Experience; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Monitor Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.01 per Share; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INITIATES SEARCH FOR NEW CEO; 07/03/2018 – Sierra Wireless to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS NAMES KENT THEXTON INTERIM CEO; 08/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Amends Its Stk Option Plan and Treasury Restricted Shr Unit Plan; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE ELECTORAL BODY ASKS COURT TO POSTPONE VOTE: AFP; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 09/05/2018 – SONAE SIERRA 1Q EBITDA R$50M; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SeaWorld -2% after ‘major surprise’ in C-suite – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aptinyx, Inc. (NYSE: APTX) on Behalf of Aptinyx Stockholders and Encourages Aptinyx Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors reported 168,006 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Co accumulated 67,182 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 3,265 shares. Clal Enterprises holds 335,700 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs stated it has 4,586 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt has 1.53% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wms Prns has 3,687 shares. Ci Invests has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 377 shares. Regent Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 47,085 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,524 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 48,092 were accumulated by Elm Ridge Ltd. Verity Asset Incorporated reported 3,289 shares. Kentucky-based Todd Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sierra Wireless Stock Plummeted Today – Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sierra Wireless Is Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Sierra Wireless Stock Has Plummeted 17% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Sierra Wireless vs. Micron Technology – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $42.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 96,897 shares to 236,110 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 630,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN).