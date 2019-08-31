Roumell Asset Management Cut Position in Destination Xl Group (DXLG) by $922,270; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Upped Its Position by $491,556

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 461,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The hedge fund held 339,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 800,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 5,959 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group: Initiates Corporate Restructuring Plan; 17/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL HOLDER CANNELL CAPITAL REPORTS 7.55% STAKE; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL SEES FY SALES $462.0M TO $472.0M; 04/04/2018 – DESTINATION XL HOLDER CANNELL REPORTS ~7.5% STAKE, UP VS. ~7.2%; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 37c; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group: President and CEO David Levin to Retire by End 2018; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL REPORTS NEW CREDIT LINE WITH `IMPROVED` TERMS; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Comp Sales Increase of 1%-3%; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL REVISING GUIDANCE TO REFLECT RESTRUCTURING

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 9,063 shares to 98,471 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 19,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,814 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Associates has invested 1.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.79% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 29,668 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whetstone Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 11.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 4,504 shares. 163,755 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mgmt. First City Capital Mngmt owns 757 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,274 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 673,793 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Beck Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.6% or 4,231 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 60,194 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 5,108 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd, a California-based fund reported 665 shares.

