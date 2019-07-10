Roumell Asset Management Cut Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holding by $2.81 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 94,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.80 million, up from 575,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 8.31M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 30/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SEES “DISCONNECT” BETWEEN ITALIAN BOND YIELDS AND ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS, SEEKS OPPORTUNITY TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 21,562 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The holds 0% or 11,290 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 1.66M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 100 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.30 million shares. 468,851 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Robotti Robert holds 11,475 shares. 82,029 are held by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 14,800 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company owns 20,884 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 16,000 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 191,262 shares to 280,219 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,144 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).