Roumell Asset Management Cut Its Gsi Technology (GSIT) Holding by $535,318; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Upped by $1.40 Million as Market Value Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 19,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,556 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 144,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 22,226 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 1.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT)

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $638,354 activity. Shu Lee-Lean also sold $556,875 worth of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) on Friday, January 25.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Spark Investment Management Ltd reported 21,600 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 13,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 406 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 58,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 225,568 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Llc. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Acadian Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,887 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Css Limited Co Il stated it has 0.01% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 21,057 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0% or 77,465 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) for 38,917 shares. Eam Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 9,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 12,394 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Contravisory Invest Management reported 98,983 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.08% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7.77 million shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & accumulated 4,836 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mgmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,031 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.32% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Central Fincl Bank And owns 55,040 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 422,635 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 586,468 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 43,356 shares. 1.21 million were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Destination Wealth holds 0% or 30 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 148,661 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 100 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 7,491 shares to 66,240 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 15,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,162 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).