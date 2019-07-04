Roumell Asset Management Cut Holding in Gsi Technology (GSIT) as Stock Price Declined; Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Has Increased Position

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 530,223 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A)

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 22,226 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 1.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $638,354 activity. $81,479 worth of stock was sold by Lasserre Didier on Tuesday, February 5.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 794,040 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). 18,513 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Ariel Investments has 1.48 million shares. Renaissance Technologies reported 0.01% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Earnest Partners Llc invested in 0% or 2,200 shares. 80,000 were reported by Perritt Management. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 45,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Roumell Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 455,152 shares or 8.6% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). 91,217 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Co. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 13,860 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 5,358 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 998,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

