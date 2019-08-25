Roumell Asset Management Cut Gsi Technology (GSIT) Position as Stock Rose; 10-15 Associates Holds Holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.36% . The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 24,761 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 22.69% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 306,736 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82M, up from 298,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 3.38 million shares traded or 43.76% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 24/05/2018 – Animal Health: Danone, Nestle, KKR and more suit up for GSK consumer bidding war: report; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sr. Unsecured Instrument Rating at ‘A’ for Debt Issued by GlaxoSmithKline Capital PLC and GlaxoSmithKline Capital Inc; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 12/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Takes Stake in Orchard Therapeutics, Transfers Therapy Portfolio; 18/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RESULTS INCLUDE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 34% REDUCTION IN COPD HOSPITALISATIONS FOR TRELEGY COMPARED TO ANORO; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,255 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 794,040 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4.