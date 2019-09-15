Roumell Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Liquidity Services (LQDT); As Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stock Value Declined, Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $2.62 Million

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 97,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.59M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 420,879 shares traded or 2.82% up from the average. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 09/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 57.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 275,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 756,469 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, up from 481,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 64,919 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold LQDT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 0.12% more from 20.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 62,718 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited invested in 0.01% or 354,414 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 2,122 shares. Vanguard Group has 1.68 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America De holds 16,796 shares. Prudential Financial reported 62,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 104,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco holds 328,303 shares. 1,475 are owned by Pnc Services. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Group Inc Inc Inc owns 20,469 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.65 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 128,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Renaissance Ltd holds 2.34 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 610,735 shares to 3.40M shares, valued at $74.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Analysts await Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AKR’s profit will be $27.87 million for 21.61 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Acadia Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.