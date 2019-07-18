Roumell Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Enzo Biochem (ENZ); Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Valuation Rose While 1492 Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $300,734

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 794,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.74. About 526,393 shares traded or 126.26% up from the average. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 21,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 238,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 1.68M shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Aiming for Roughly 50% Share of Saudi Cinema Industry Market; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 14, BOARD APPOINTED MAOJUN ZENG AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND OF SAUDI ARABIA – DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT ENTERTAINMENT, AMC EXPECT TO OPEN 30-40 CINEMAS IN ABOUT 15 SAUDI CITIES OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q EPS 14c; 07/03/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and March 13th Lead Plaintiff Deadline (AMC); 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Company Signs Agreement with AMC; 05/04/2018 – AMC to open first commercial cinema in Saudi Arabia in 35 years; 19/03/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Bd Elects John Zeng as Chmn; 05/04/2018 – MoviePass works at all AMC theaters again after some were removed in January – and subscribers are thrilled

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 44,107 shares to 75,708 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) or 17,443 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,918 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 43,275 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 355,340 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 75,429 shares. New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Vanguard stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.19% or 32,532 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inc holds 12,600 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc, Texas-based fund reported 514,663 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 136,341 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com accumulated 104,763 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Analysts await AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. AMC’s profit will be $24.94 million for 10.01 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.21 actual EPS reported by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -119.83% EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 76,474 shares to 455,152 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 431,600 shares. Kempner Mgmt reported 95,476 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Renaissance Technology Limited Com invested in 3.19 million shares. 3,092 were reported by Ameritas Inc. Sei Invests reported 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 13,343 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,242 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.28M shares. 86,991 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 12,446 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 305 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd stated it has 7,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 753 shares stake.