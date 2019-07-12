Roumell Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) by $1.59 Million; Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Position Has Upped by Lsv Asset Management

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 71.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 794,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 79,368 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 964,367 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, up from 905,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 256,072 shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has risen 1.88% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CLDT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech has 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Arizona State Retirement has 0.02% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 71,820 shares. Strs Ohio holds 72,125 shares. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.50 million shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 89,006 shares. Gsa Cap Llp accumulated 0.02% or 10,280 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) or 42,775 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Citigroup holds 0% or 54,938 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 58 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP owns 530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 165,816 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Forward Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 771,490 shares. 31,611 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 64,977 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $212.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 13,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Marathon Mgmt invested in 361,896 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc accumulated 18,100 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 10,541 shares. Jump Trading Ltd holds 16,017 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 12,085 were accumulated by Citigroup. Legal & General Gru Public Limited accumulated 7,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 321,062 shares. Kempner has invested 0.17% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Federated Investors Pa owns 305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 964,770 shares to 403,400 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.