Rotork PLC (LON:ROR) Had Its Target Price Upped by Equity Research Analysts at UBS to GBX 352.00; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Cut Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position By $859,800

In a research note issued to investors and clients by UBS on Thursday morning, Rotork PLC (LON:ROR) had its TP upped to GBX 352.00. The firm presently has “Buy” rating on the stock.

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 30.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 11,464 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 26,030 shares with $1.96M value, down from 37,494 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 955,135 shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private

Among 6 analysts covering Rotork PLC (LON:ROR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Rotork PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 276 lowest target. GBX 322’s average target is 3.94% above currents GBX 309.8 stock price. Rotork PLC had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 14 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by JP Morgan. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Citigroup maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 290 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.70 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. It has a 29.5 P/E ratio. The firm offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Another recent and important Rotork plc (LON:ROR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Will Rotork plc’s (LON:ROR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019.

The stock increased 0.29% or GBX 0.9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 309.8. About 238,105 shares traded. Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 1.32 million shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Stifel Financial invested in 0.01% or 27,305 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.09% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 5.08M are held by Select Equity Gru Lp. Creative Planning holds 36,372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 1,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 890 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp LP holds 1.61 million shares. Moreover, Element Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bb&T Ltd Liability holds 3,834 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 6,116 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp reported 45,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

