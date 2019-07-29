Rotork PLC (LON:ROR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt; Last Week Credit Acceptance (CACC) Analysts

Today, Peel Hunt reaffirmed their Buy rating on Rotork PLC (LON:ROR)‘s stock in a note shared with investors and clients.

Among 3 analysts covering Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Credit Acceptance had 6 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Oppenheimer. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. See Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) latest ratings:

30/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $381.0000 New Target: $495.0000 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $440 Initiates Coverage On

31/01/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Another recent and important Rotork plc (LON:ROR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Rotork plc (LON:ROR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Rotork PLC (LON:ROR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Rotork PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 276 lowest target. GBX 311.86’s average target is 0.28% above currents GBX 311 stock price. Rotork PLC had 27 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, June 14. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of ROR in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, April 30. HSBC maintained the shares of ROR in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Monday, February 11.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.71 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. It has a 29.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

The stock increased 0.19% or GBX 0.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 311. About 169,513 shares traded. Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 2.41% or $11.6 during the last trading session, reaching $492.5. About 82,086 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC)

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ALLY or CACC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Credit Acceptance Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CACC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ECPG vs. CACC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Credit Acceptance Corporation shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,366 were reported by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). State Street has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 17,398 shares. Pnc Services Gp invested in 116,122 shares. Legal And General Public Llc owns 6,157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 873 shares. 54,087 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. 122,931 are owned by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Two Sigma Limited Liability Com invested in 490 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 1,474 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,963 shares. Principal Grp has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related services and products to automobile dealers in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.26 billion. It advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It has a 15.47 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to clients by dealers on vehicles financed by the company.