Rothschild Investment Trimmed Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Position; Myos Rens Technology (MYOS) Sellers Increased By 32.79% Their Shorts

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 10,000 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS)’s stock rose 20.93%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 10,000 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 20,000 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B now has $12.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $145.37. About 406,266 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers

Myos Rens Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MYOS) had an increase of 32.79% in short interest. MYOS’s SI was 139,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 32.79% from 104,900 shares previously. With 36,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Myos Rens Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MYOS)’s short sellers to cover MYOS’s short positions. The SI to Myos Rens Technology Inc’s float is 3.31%. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 5,411 shares traded. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) has risen 19.53% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500.

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) stake by 6,780 shares to 13,894 valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Msci Emerg Mkt (EEM) stake by 38,250 shares and now owns 46,120 shares. Income Fd Amer Inc Cl F3 was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 3,285 shares. Sectoral Asset invested in 2,881 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Omers Administration has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 3,000 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corp holds 1.16M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs, a Japan-based fund reported 36,576 shares. Greenleaf owns 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 3,893 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Ptnrs has invested 1.61% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 4,883 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.26% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Sirios Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 215,426 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Inc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Principal Gru holds 434,368 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 64,946 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 14 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Universal Health Services has $164 highest and $130 lowest target. $149.14’s average target is 2.59% above currents $145.37 stock price. Universal Health Services had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. Citigroup maintained the shares of UHS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $146 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight”.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $204.42 million for 15.73 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

