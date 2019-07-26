Rothschild Investment Trimmed Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $720,000; Valuation Rose; As Aercap Holdings N V (AER) Stock Price Rose, Janney Montgomery Scott Decreased Its Position by $1.02 Million

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings N V (AER) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 22,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,396 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 66,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 292,704 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.39. About 462,982 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 1,935 shares to 2,985 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 3,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Prns reported 8,115 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 106,535 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,816 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 26,069 shares. 297,196 were reported by Lateef Mgmt L P. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Co invested in 49 shares or 0.01% of the stock. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt holds 22,400 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Department holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 628 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 693,790 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Charles Schwab Inv Inc owns 2.67 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 1.65% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 302,480 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 62,428 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.11% or 11,100 shares. Moreover, Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.08% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 15,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0% or 2,361 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested in 3,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 21,285 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 15,723 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Heritage Management owns 98,385 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 408,700 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0% or 17,071 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 121,490 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 54,081 shares. 78 were reported by Ima Wealth Incorporated.

