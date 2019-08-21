Rothschild Investment Trimmed Its Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Shares Declined, Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Trimmed by $439,937 Its Stake

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $166.7. About 443,843 shares traded or 36.80% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 88.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 25,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 28,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.63. About 1.51 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 13,882 shares to 138,499 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 56,467 shares to 226,578 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 12,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop has invested 0.12% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Raymond James & Assoc holds 100,601 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Montag & Caldwell Lc has 1.74% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 316,900 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 400,000 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs accumulated 4,357 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 59,544 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 3,212 shares. Allstate has 12,218 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameriprise has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 740,675 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Qs Investors Ltd reported 3,662 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.83 million for 26.01 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.