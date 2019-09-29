Rothschild Investment Stake in Ventas Com (VTR) Has Trimmed by $302,192 as Market Valuation Rose; Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Price Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Cut Position by $2.29 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 54,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 505,741 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51M, down from 560,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 10.85M shares traded or 98.96% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 4,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 63,330 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, down from 67,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.17M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,280 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, New York-based fund reported 63,308 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Proshare Advisors Lc owns 130,517 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 13,071 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Pension Ser accumulated 479,222 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Republic, a California-based fund reported 69,309 shares. 13,655 were reported by Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company. Amp Investors holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1.42M shares. Stevens First Principles Invest has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Epoch Invest Prns owns 1.36 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.09% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 109,538 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $847.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Etf Trust Ftse Rafi Us by 7,380 shares to 36,494 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 1,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Healthcare REITs For Sector-Leading Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas: SHOP Till You Drop, Canadian Edition – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: Downgrading To A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for First Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,800 are held by Meyer Handelman Com. Cls Investments Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Axa reported 919,267 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 422,523 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.27% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.55% or 138,436 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 65,000 shares. Eminence Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.87% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). High Pointe Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.27% or 37,630 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.96 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 28,464 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dodge Cox holds 0.01% or 176,640 shares. Intact Inv Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs accumulated 1.26M shares.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Announces Positive Data from the EVOLVE Short DAPT study with the SYNERGY Bioabsorbable Polymer Stent – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.