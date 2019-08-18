Rothschild Investment Stake in Facebook Cl A (FB) Has Raised by $1.35 Million as Shares Rose; Cleararc Capital Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $437,157; Share Value Rose

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 56.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 8,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 14,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls; 27/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS ON DISCOVERING GSR DATA CONCERNS, ALSO CONTACTED A RESEARCHER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO AND CHRISTOPHER WYLIE’S COMPANY, IN ADDITION TO GSR AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 18/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating employee over ties to Trump campaign data firm; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY: FACEBOOK REGULATORY QUESTIONS AN EU ISSUE; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK TO VERIFY POLITICAL ADVERTISERS, LARGE PAGE MANAGERS; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF “ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN” THAT THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCENARIO COULD NOT BE REPEATED TODAY; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Facebook won’t reveal its own smart speaker at the F8 developer conference in May, Bloomberg reported

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, down from 77,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Watch Drives Wearables Surge in North America in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Earnings: 3 Questions for Tim Cook – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 3,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,730 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.