Rothschild Investment Raised Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position; Wmi Holdings (WM) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Wmi Holdings Corp (WM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 386 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 356 sold and trimmed holdings in Wmi Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 299.75 million shares, down from 310.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wmi Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 15 to 17 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 315 Increased: 266 New Position: 120.

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 21.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp acquired 2,486 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 13,878 shares with $2.59 million value, up from 11,392 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $47.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $180.51. About 1.60 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 9.27% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. for 18.63 million shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 261,682 shares or 5.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sadoff Investment Management Llc has 4.6% invested in the company for 516,590 shares. The Nebraska-based Westchester Capital Management Inc. has invested 4.32% in the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 51,714 shares.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $51.62 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 28.94 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.71M for 25.98 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 10,000 shares to 30,000 valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,627 shares and now owns 115,994 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $133 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 12.28% above currents $180.51 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19600 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NSC in report on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight” rating.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew. $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F.. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097.