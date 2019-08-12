Rothschild Investment Maintains Position in Intel (INTC); Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 29,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 157,285 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 127,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 24.98 million shares traded or 9.82% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 29.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 35,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 85,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 120,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 9.14% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 949,930 shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M

