Rothschild Investment Lifted By $514,625 Its Nvidia Com (NVDA) Stake; Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares (ATTO) Sellers Increased By 2.93% Their Shorts

Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ATTO) had an increase of 2.93% in short interest. ATTO’s SI was 91,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.93% from 88,800 shares previously. With 130,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ATTO)’s short sellers to cover ATTO’s short positions. The SI to Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.36%. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 45,771 shares traded. Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) has declined 63.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTO News: 07/05/2018 – Atento 1Q Rev $490.4M; 19/03/2018 – ATENTO SA – QTRLY REV $478.3 MLN VS $442.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA – QTRLY REVENUE $490.4 MLN VS $468.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – ATENTO SA – SEES CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% TO 6% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 11%-12% FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 Atento’s Solutions Based on Cognitive Technology Create a More Satisfactory and Efficient Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 19/03/2018 – Atento 4Q Rev $478.3M; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RANGE (CCY) 11% TO 12%; 19/03/2018 – Atento 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA – “EXPECT A FAVORABLE MACRO ENVIRONMENT COMBINED WITH STABLE REGULATORY FRAMEWORKS WHICH SHOULD SUPPORT GROWTH IN 2018”

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) stake by 34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp acquired 2,875 shares as Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 11,330 shares with $2.03M value, up from 8,455 last quarter. Nvidia Corp Com now has $104.01B valuation. The stock increased 7.03% or $11.22 during the last trading session, reaching $170.78. About 20.41 million shares traded or 94.88% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 10,000 shares to 30,000 valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Idx (EFA) stake by 6,421 shares and now owns 45,402 shares. Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) was reduced too.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $181.48’s average target is 6.27% above currents $170.78 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Sell” rating by DZ Bank on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 13. Jefferies maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 14,250 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 3.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.09% or 81,871 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 1,390 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 10,321 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa owns 2,185 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 37,260 shares. Stifel Corp accumulated 254,693 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 72,772 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Co invested in 1,220 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication holds 0% or 1,894 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.09% or 2,100 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 206,079 shares. Principal Gp owns 1.23M shares.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $170.42 million. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media.

