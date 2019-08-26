Rothschild Investment Lifted By $1.04 Million Its Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (RCL) Stake; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.HARES (FCAU) Shorts Decreased By 4.26%

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (RCL) stake by 11.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp acquired 9,135 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 89,940 shares with $10.31 million value, up from 80,805 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruise Com now has $21.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.20% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $102.53. About 2.18M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.HARES (NYSE:FCAU) had a decrease of 4.26% in short interest. FCAU’s SI was 12.58 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.26% from 13.14M shares previously. With 3.38M avg volume, 4 days are for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.HARES (NYSE:FCAU)’s short sellers to cover FCAU’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 3.32 million shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has declined 14.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FCAU News: 13/04/2018 – FCA US Named Top Corporation for Advancing Women-owned Businesses for the Sixth Year; 06/03/2018 – MARCHIONNE: GEELY SHOWED UP TO EXPRESS INTEREST F/FIAT CHRYSLER; 23/03/2018 – Fiat Chrysler: Antonio Filosa to Join Group Executive Council; 07/03/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER CEO SAYS, FOLLOWING ACEA MEETING, GERMAN PRODUCERS COMMITTED TO KEEPING DIESEL AS IMPORTANT FUEL; 05/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES APPROVES MARELLI SEPARATION; 23/03/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Appoints Antonio Filosa to Group Executive Council; 25/05/2018 – FCA US LLC SAYS ADDITIONAL VEHICLES BEING RECALLED IN CANADA, MEXICO AND CERTAIN MARKETS OUTSIDE THE NAFTA REGION; 18/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Oct March EU New Car Registrations Fell 8.0% -ACEA; 23/03/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER NAMES ANTONIO FILOSA COO OF LATAM; 15/03/2018 – Abra Introduces World’s First All-in-One Cryptocurrency Wallet and Exchange with 20 Cryptocurrencies and 50 Fiat Currencies in

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity. Howe Stephen R. Jr. also bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, March 5.

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Vanguard Ftse Developed Mkts E (VEA) stake by 10,000 shares to 41,300 valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 25,505 shares and now owns 3,234 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Be Disappointed With Their 87% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Smooth Sailing Ahead for Royal Caribbean? – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 13,151 shares. Hendley & Communications invested in 4,100 shares. Numerixs Invest accumulated 2,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 312,244 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.65% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co accumulated 94,446 shares. Mig Cap Ltd Liability reported 178,392 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,890 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 362,847 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital LP stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Buckingham Capital stated it has 166,632 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 6,684 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $149.50’s average target is 45.81% above currents $102.53 stock price. Royal Caribbean had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of RCL in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, May 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company has market cap of $24.57 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It has a 5.36 P/E ratio. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

More notable recent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiat-Renault deal back on the radar – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) CEO Michael Manley on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Key Numbers From General Motors’ Earnings Report – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “July Car Sales to Be Flat, VW to Jump – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.