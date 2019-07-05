Rothschild Investment Increased Nvidia Com (NVDA) Position; Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund (VCF)’s Sentiment Is 1

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) stake by 34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp acquired 2,875 shares as Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 11,330 shares with $2.03M value, up from 8,455 last quarter. Nvidia Corp Com now has $99.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.17M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc (VCF) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.50, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 6 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 221,697 shares, down from 260,639 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

It closed at $14.69 lastly. It is down 0.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $71.04 million. It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. for 24,000 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc owns 3,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Llc has 0% invested in the company for 1,687 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Cwm Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 725 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,394 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas has 0.5% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Assetmark owns 108,626 shares. The Connecticut-based Northeast Fin Consultants Inc has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stanley reported 28,209 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 1,747 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Llc, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,674 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 3,500 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce, Netherlands-based fund reported 67,507 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.15% stake. 6,278 are owned by 1St Source Bancorporation. California Employees Retirement accumulated 903,553 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,953 shares.

