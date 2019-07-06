Rothschild Investment Increased Its Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $1.09 Million; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Nike (NKE) by $403,200

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, down from 129,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 6,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,996 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, up from 44,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 385,144 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Wins CSRA Bidding Fight as Competitor Backs Out; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

