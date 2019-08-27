Rothschild Investment Increased Its Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Position; Rmb Capital Management Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc acquired 2,610 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 273,973 shares with $32.31M value, up from 271,363 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Emerson Electric Co (EMR) stake by 30.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp acquired 5,000 shares as Emerson Electric Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 21,270 shares with $1.46 million value, up from 16,270 last quarter. Emerson Electric Co now has $35.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 3.04 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 31.63% above currents $57.28 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7600 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, April 8. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe And Dalton invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 10,760 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 91,632 shares. Srb Corp invested in 0.07% or 10,609 shares. Grimes And holds 0.02% or 2,977 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Eagle Ridge Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Foundation Advisors reported 0.04% stake. Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 887 shares. Mcdaniel Terry reported 266,797 shares stake. Aspiriant Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 3,874 shares. 20,679 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc. First American State Bank has 0.23% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 47,208 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management owns 372,412 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio.

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Idx (EFA) stake by 6,421 shares to 45,402 valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,671 shares and now owns 131,791 shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Interest stated it has 11,767 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Iowa Natl Bank holds 3.61% or 66,633 shares. Axiom Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company De holds 838,775 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Llc invested in 136,530 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 227,236 shares. Chatham Capital holds 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,449 shares. Petrus Tru Lta has 85,000 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Sachem Head Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.50 million shares or 10.75% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated owns 13.33M shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Community Fincl Serv Limited Co reported 126,433 shares. 254,000 were accumulated by Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Glynn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,280 shares. Mig Capital reported 5,441 shares. Boys Arnold & accumulated 51,808 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.54 million shares.

