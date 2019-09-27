Rothschild Investment Increased By $1.31 Million Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stake; Andra Ap-Fonden Has Decreased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding By $1.33 Million

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 29.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 23,400 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The Andra Ap-Fonden holds 56,300 shares with $3.22 million value, down from 79,700 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $7.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 813,883 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) stake by 99.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp acquired 15,000 shares as Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG)’s stock rose 9.85%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 30,001 shares with $2.63 million value, up from 15,001 last quarter. Gallagher Arthur J & Co now has $16.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 630,066 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has 0.03% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 800 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Sageworth Tru reported 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Guardian LP reported 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 86,943 are held by First Bancorporation Of Omaha. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 567,291 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 460,200 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,137 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 6,570 shares. Alyeska Invest Lp reported 37,601 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has 28,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 33,464 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.: Fortune Brands Announces Planned Leadership Transitions Effective January 6, 2020 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Long-Term Payers Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Sets Date for Third Quarter Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Andra Ap-Fonden increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 22,800 shares to 70,100 valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 3,600 shares and now owns 51,900 shares. E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) was raised too.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.62 million for 13.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arthur J. Gallagher has $10800 highest and $8100 lowest target. $97.25’s average target is 8.30% above currents $89.8 stock price. Arthur J. Gallagher had 7 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, September 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AJG in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 14 report.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires RGA Group – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Andrew Insurance Associates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires University Services Business of Garnett-Powers & Associates Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Serna Insurance Agency – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.