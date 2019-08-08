Rothschild Investment Has Upped Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Holding By $586,625; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered By $1.54 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Phillips 66 Com (PSX) stake by 28.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp acquired 6,175 shares as Phillips 66 Com (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 28,138 shares with $2.68M value, up from 21,963 last quarter. Phillips 66 Com now has $45.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.33. About 2.25M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 11,046 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 1.09 million shares with $152.77M value, down from 1.10 million last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $341.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi holds 0.01% or 448 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards owns 21,582 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 54,390 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wilkins Investment Counsel stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Services owns 48,620 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Harbour Investment Limited Com stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ancora Limited Liability Co has 22,676 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). South Texas Money Management accumulated 5,212 shares. Stanley invested 1.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Destination Wealth reported 354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 234,393 shares. 4,736 are owned by Moller Fincl Services. Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Peoples Fincl Services Corporation accumulated 9,986 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup.

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,671 shares to 131,791 valued at $25.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) stake by 3,640 shares and now owns 29,730 shares. Dollar Tree Inc Com (NASDAQ:DLTR) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Commerce Lp has 36,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grand Jean has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Yhb Advisors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 82,542 shares. Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Com owns 16,988 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd reported 2.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiemann Invest Advsrs stated it has 2.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cornerstone holds 0.15% or 11,109 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whittier Com Of Nevada owns 166,725 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested in 86,701 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.87% or 523,194 shares. Jnba has 12,719 shares. Guardian Advisors LP accumulated 1.76% or 95,664 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Daimler Ag (Adr) stake by 95,894 shares to 2.29 million valued at $33.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 46,623 shares and now owns 801,111 shares. The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) was raised too.