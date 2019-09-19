Rothschild Investment Has Upped Its Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Holding by $333,535; Shares Declined; Universal Display (OLED) Position Has Increased by Capital Fund Management Sa

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 846.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 25,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 28,407 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $182.61. About 522,731 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 8,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 53,311 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 45,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 4.09 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – BP, AZERBAIJAN SIGN PRODUCTION-SHARING PACT ON CASPIAN BLOCK; 01/05/2018 – BP Raises Possibility of Dividend Boost as Debt Poised to Fall; 16/04/2018 – EX-BP WORKER PLEADS GUILTY TO TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM CO; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP 1Q DIV/SHR 31.24C; 24/04/2018 – BP SEES TRINIDAD GAS OUTPUT STABILIZED ON IMPROVED EFFICIENCY; 18/04/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 40.5 FROM PLN 40; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr gas exports from Shah Deniz l fall 6.4 pct yr/yr; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich; 04/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 590P; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $847.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 4,054 shares to 85,207 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 84,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,291 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $10.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Taiwan Etf by 26,861 shares to 111,060 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 10,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,259 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

