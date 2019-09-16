Rothschild Investment Has Trimmed Its Position in Ventas Com (VTR) as Stock Rose; Fred Alger Management Increased Stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by $17.99 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 216,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 795,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.39M, up from 578,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.39. About 53,474 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 4,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 63,330 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, down from 67,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $70.68. About 759,624 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.05 million shares or 0.88% more from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 16 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt Company L L C reported 1.71% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 226,640 shares. 27,980 were reported by Metropolitan Life Communications Ny. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.69 million are held by Champlain Investment Limited Liability Company. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 0.02% or 28,089 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company holds 242,277 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 16,625 shares or 0% of the stock. Echo Street Capital Lc stated it has 682,002 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Company reported 5,699 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Grp Inc stated it has 217,454 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 43,831 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 36,790 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 12,813 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 144,867 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $54.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 13,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,680 shares, and cut its stake in Axos Financial Inc.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $847.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 15,000 shares to 30,001 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 4,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.21% or 442,344 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Assocs has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). United Asset Strategies reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 93,971 shares. 3,618 were accumulated by Golub Gru Limited Com. Westfield Cap Mngmt LP reported 4,719 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 72,683 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 830 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.85% or 62,200 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 291,258 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 235,346 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation owns 39,069 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Apriem, California-based fund reported 6,425 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) accumulated 86 shares or 0% of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L has 3,700 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 18.80 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.