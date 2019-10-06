Rothschild Investment Has Raised Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Position by $1.31 Million; Oberweis Asset Management Trimmed Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Position by $1.47 Million

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 30,001 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $89.02. About 596,956 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 54,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 362,263 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92M, down from 416,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 369,367 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco stated it has 4.11M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 379,936 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 4,344 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Mgmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 89,014 shares. 80,000 are held by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Sun Life Fincl has 149 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 2,855 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.55% or 33,393 shares. Bridges Inv Management invested in 7,490 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne reported 117,625 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 9,981 shares. Eqis Cap Incorporated, California-based fund reported 4,739 shares. 390 are held by Mufg Americas.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $847.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc Com (NYSE:PSA) by 1,300 shares to 33,845 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advisors Ser Tr Poplar Frst Co by 51,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,766 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Com Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $16.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited stated it has 31 shares. Gamco Et Al has 235,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 9,484 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Mgmt Group invested in 877,426 shares. Next Financial Group invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 101,881 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 175,800 shares. First Interstate Bancshares has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 394 shares. Mak One Ltd Co reported 44.68% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested 1.8% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). State Street Corp accumulated 1.17M shares. Monarch Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.18% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Laurion Cap LP invested in 21,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 10,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 27,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Varex Imaging Corp..

