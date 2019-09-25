Rothschild Investment Has Raised Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding; Allstate (ALL) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Cut Its Position by $1.79 Million

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 28,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 213,064 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.49M, up from 184,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 2.41M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 17,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 158,529 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.12 million, down from 176,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 537,274 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was made by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of stock or 15,552 shares. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zuckerman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.21% or 75,094 shares. Granite Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hillsdale Investment has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.92% or 42,288 shares. Putnam Fl Management Comm has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 239,275 shares. Eqis accumulated 12,736 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New York-based M&R Capital Mngmt has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.78% or 438,648 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Trust Division stated it has 115,614 shares. Parsons Ri holds 74,551 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. American Intll Gru Inc accumulated 4.38M shares or 1.29% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Management stated it has 2.93% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,620 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,068 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $847.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 15,550 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Com Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,910 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ltd New Com (NYSE:CP).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 32,766 shares to 62,331 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 9,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Century Incorporated invested in 0% or 7,358 shares. Cadence State Bank Na has 0.46% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 11,549 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,240 shares. Foster And Motley holds 20,213 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Fca Tx accumulated 22,459 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 2.29M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tiemann Advsr Ltd Com reported 18,609 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 207,543 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 107,068 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atwood Palmer holds 0.01% or 452 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,619 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.66% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).