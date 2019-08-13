Rothschild Investment Has Lifted Altria Group (MO) Position By $866,400; Last Week Cott (COT) Analysts

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 92.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp acquired 15,200 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 31,576 shares with $1.81M value, up from 16,376 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $85.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 4.50 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Among 4 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. See Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $18.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cott Corporation (COT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Cott’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cott Corporation (COT) CEO Tom Harrington on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Tuesday, February 26. STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395 worth of stock. The insider Harrington Thomas bought 33,560 shares worth $499,004.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Cott Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam invested in 0.23% or 308,904 shares. 15,169 were reported by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pnc Services Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 16,647 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 85,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Gluskin Sheff Assoc Inc has invested 0.06% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). D E Shaw And Company Inc stated it has 382,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.05% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 349,630 shares. Prtnrs Llc reported 0.11% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 400 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 393,228 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank owns 69 shares. Advisory Service Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 66 shares.

The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 1.20 million shares traded or 8.09% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Mgmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 44 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 1.31 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Mairs & Power stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 1.90M shares. Enterprise Finance Ser Corp invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 3,736 are owned by Nadler. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Capital Global Invsts reported 65.97 million shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Sun Life holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 39,440 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 245,249 shares. Natl Asset Incorporated holds 0.47% or 65,636 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,409 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorp And holds 0.18% or 16,249 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 5,810 shares. Natixis invested in 0.12% or 349,549 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buffett’s $122 Billion, Tyson’s All-Time High, and Altria Group 2029 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 4,032 shares to 47,855 valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stake by 6,010 shares and now owns 39,453 shares. Vanguard Ftse Developed Mkts E (VEA) was reduced too.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y had bought 1,032 shares worth $52,033 on Thursday, February 21.