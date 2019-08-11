Rothschild Investment Has Decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Position; Par Capital Management Has Raised Groupon (GRPN) Position

Par Capital Management Inc increased Groupon Inc (GRPN) stake by 10.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc acquired 5.03 million shares as Groupon Inc (GRPN)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 54.65M shares with $193.99M value, up from 49.62M last quarter. Groupon Inc now has $1.43B valuation. The stock decreased 5.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 8.07 million shares traded or 74.07% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp analyzed 10,000 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS)'s stock rose 20.93%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 10,000 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 20,000 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B now has $13.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 367,562 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500.

Among 14 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Universal Health Services has $164 highest and $130 lowest target. $149.14’s average target is 1.50% above currents $146.94 stock price. Universal Health Services had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of UHS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Mizuho. UBS maintained the shares of UHS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $152 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UHS reapplies for 100-bed Portland-area psychiatric hospital, 2 years after rejection – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Broadcom Inc Com stake by 1,935 shares to 2,985 valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (NYSE:RCL) stake by 9,135 shares and now owns 89,940 shares. Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) was raised too.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.22M for 15.90 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Profund Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Commerce State Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,790 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% or 78,820 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 3,741 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 15,190 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Management Limited Com. Kbc Nv reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Citadel Limited Liability Co invested in 2,330 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership reported 330,000 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt accumulated 34,503 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 12,089 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa holds 59,468 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 148,576 shares. Sector Gamma As reported 1.35% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Assocs Md owns 13,400 shares. North Star Management accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 14,824 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 2.73 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Indaba Capital Management LP reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Ameritas Invest Prtn invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Par Cap Mgmt reported 54.65M shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Magnetar Financial Limited holds 0.02% or 250,723 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Groupon Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Morgan Stanley.