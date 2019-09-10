Rothschild Investment Has Decreased Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $720,000; Market Valuation Rose; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Cut Position in Plantronics New (PLT) by $1.22 Million

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 1.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 53.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 26,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 23,132 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 49,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.05. About 472,425 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 75,449 shares to 212,882 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 39,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year's $0.58 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.