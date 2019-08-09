Rothschild Investment Has Cut Holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) as Market Value Rose; Donald Smith & Company Lowered Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding as Share Value Rose

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 16,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 49,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Regulators Fine Goldman Sachs $110 Million For ‘unsafe And Unsound’ Forex Trading Practices — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s co-presidents, David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz, are the top candidates to step up to the CEO role; 10/05/2018 – WALDRON, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD INV BANKING, SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 05/03/2018 Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 5 (Table); 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 07/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESWOMAN SANDERS: TRUMP HAS NUMBER OF PEOPLE TO CHOOSE FROM TO REPLACE ECONOMIC ADVISER GARY COHN; 02/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $246 FROM $231

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $146.46. About 493,599 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "UHS Q2 top line up 7%; earnings up 5% – Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Seeking Alpha" published on July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $212.29M for 15.85 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance" on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.