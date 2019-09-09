Rothschild Investment Has Boosted Its Holding in Bluebird Bio Com (BLUE) by $397,210; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $940,000

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc Com (BLUE) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 2,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 8,319 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 5,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.43. About 597,219 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World Orphan Drug Congress USA; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 03/05/2018 – Key Biologics Accelerates CAR-T Research with New Leukaphereses Offerings; 24/04/2018 – Breakthrough CAR-T Cancer Therapy to Get New Medicare Coverage; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Humanigen Announces Preclinical Findings Presented on Lenzilumab’s Potential to Optimize CAR-T Therapy; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,005 are held by Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brinker Inc has invested 0.04% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Fin Professionals reported 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability Company invested in 38,929 shares. 1,660 were accumulated by Reliance Company Of Delaware. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Comerica Financial Bank has 1,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 3,537 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited owns 11,917 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian invested 0.73% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Gam Hldg Ag holds 49,561 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com owns 1,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paloma Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 19,479 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 11,320 shares to 75,465 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mkts E (VEA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,300 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Europe Hedged Eq (HEDJ).

