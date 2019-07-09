Rothschild Investment Has Boosted By $984,555 Its Albemarle Com (ALB) Stake; Evolving Systems (EVOL) Sentiment Is 0.4

Evolving Systems Inc (EVOL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.73, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 10 sold and decreased their holdings in Evolving Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.52 million shares, down from 3.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Evolving Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) stake by 15.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp acquired 12,155 shares as Albemarle Corp Com (ALB)’s stock declined 14.87%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 89,658 shares with $7.35 million value, up from 77,503 last quarter. Albemarle Corp Com now has $7.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.19. About 787,355 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.98 million. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks.

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.83. About 11,741 shares traded. Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL) has declined 68.64% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EVOL News: 15/05/2018 – EVOLVING SYSTEMS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.7 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Evolving Systems: 3 New Digital Engagement Contract Deployments Are Now Live With European and Middle Eastern Operators; 15/05/2018 – Evolving Systems 1Q Rev $8.16M; 09/04/2018 – Momentum Continues to Build for Evolving Systems’ Real-Time Digital Engagement Solutions with Wins at Multiple European and Middle Eastern Operators; 09/04/2018 – Momentum Continues to Build for Evolving Systems’ Real-Time Digital Engagement Solutions with Wins at Multiple European and M; 07/05/2018 – Leading Latin American Operator Selects Evolving Systems for Launch of Newest Nationwide Mobile Wholesale Network; 03/04/2018 – Evolving Systems 4Q Rev $9.17M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Evolving Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVOL); 03/04/2018 Evolving Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – Evolving Systems 1Q EPS 4c

Kokino Llc holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Evolving Systems, Inc. for 1.25 million shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 268,594 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.12% invested in the company for 276,525 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Albemarle had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 10. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Commerce Limited Co reported 186,041 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 5,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 100,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Daiwa Incorporated stated it has 3,822 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 13,695 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,002 shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 7,272 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Co owns 3,264 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Wills Financial invested in 0.38% or 6,810 shares. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership owns 3.21% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 27,450 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0.04% or 135,488 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Marlow DeeAnne J bought $70,850.

