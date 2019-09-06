Rothschild Investment Decreased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $720,000; As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined, National Investment Services Has Upped Its Position

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 853,750 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 67.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 3,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $99.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares to 14,692 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,773 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.85M for 14.91 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,436 shares to 157,285 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital Income Bldr Fd Cl F 3 by 17,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,334 shares, and has risen its stake in American Mutual Fund Class F3.