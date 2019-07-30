Rothschild Investment Decreased Hanes Brands Com (HBI) Stake; WASHTEC AG AUGSBURG ORDINARY SHARES GER (WHTCF) Shorts Decreased By 5%

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Hanes Brands Inc Com (HBI) stake by 47.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 34,566 shares as Hanes Brands Inc Com (HBI)’s stock declined 12.86%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 38,350 shares with $686,000 value, down from 72,916 last quarter. Hanes Brands Inc Com now has $5.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 4.40 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider Hytinen Barry bought $175,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth invested in 3,752 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Incorporated owns 149,887 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 322,264 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Company holds 0.22% or 206,416 shares. Grimes reported 12,770 shares. Bruni J V & Company Company reported 685,008 shares. Thompson Mgmt Inc owns 23,315 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 616,728 shares. Td Asset holds 1.04M shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 29,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 2.97 million shares. Piedmont has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Convergence Investment Prns Lc holds 0.18% or 46,988 shares in its portfolio. Naples Global Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). South Dakota Council holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 815,768 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 5,000 shares to 21,270 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) stake by 13,753 shares and now owns 39,867 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was raised too.

