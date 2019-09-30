Rothschild Investment Cut Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (RCL) Holding By $1.49 Million; Laureate Education – Class A (LAUR) SI Decreased By 8.24%

Laureate Education Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LAUR) had a decrease of 8.24% in short interest. LAUR’s SI was 1.23M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.24% from 1.34 million shares previously. With 845,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Laureate Education Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s short sellers to cover LAUR’s short positions. The SI to Laureate Education Inc – Class A’s float is 1.56%. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 993,821 shares traded. Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has risen 14.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAUR News: 20/03/2018 – Laureate Education 4Q Rev $1.26B; 09/05/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION 1Q EPS 59C; 20/03/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION INC LAUR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.885 BLN TO $3.92 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Laureate Education Says Transaction Valued at $400; 25/04/2018 – Laureate Education Sees Transaction Closing 4Q 201; 09/05/2018 – Laureate Education 1Q Rev $885.3M; 09/05/2018 – LAUREATE EDUCATION INC LAUR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.26 BLN TO $4.3 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Laureate Education 4Q Operating Income $181.5 M; 23/05/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings, Including ‘B’ Corporate Credit Rating on Laureate Education; 09/05/2018 – LAUREATE 1Q INCLUDES $298M GAIN RELATED TO SALE

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (RCL) stake by 13.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 12,300 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Rothschild Investment Corp holds 77,640 shares with $9.41 million value, down from 89,940 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruise Com now has $22.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.03. About 776,714 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 59,196 shares. Moreover, Burney Com has 0.07% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 9,034 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd accumulated 47,586 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 496 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated holds 143,503 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 0.43% or 111,858 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Communication reported 6,430 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 35,060 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management accumulated 6,024 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pro has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Principal Gru stated it has 254,783 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Horizon Invests Limited Liability accumulated 1,731 shares. Westfield Mgmt Company LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 62,810 shares. 8,500 were reported by Sterling Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cruise Stocks Sink as Carnival Lowers 2019 Profit Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cruise company stocks slide as Hurricane Dorian batters the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Rothschild Investment Corp increased Invesco Etf Trust Ftse Rafi Us stake by 7,380 shares to 36,494 valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) stake by 30,395 shares and now owns 37,599 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.76 million for 6.24 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.71’s average target is 38.23% above currents $109.03 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 11 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, September 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of RCL in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Nomura. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of RCL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RCL in report on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Laureate Education has $2500 highest and $2000 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 34.44% above currents $16.61 stock price. Laureate Education had 3 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 28. The stock of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

More notable recent Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Laureate Education -6% after share offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Laureate Education (LAUR) Commences 15M Share Underwritten Public Offering by Selling Stockholder – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘The world needs this kind of network’: Behind Doug Becker’s latest education startup – Baltimore Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Laureate Education’s (NASDAQ:LAUR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. It operates through four divisions: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. It has a 3.93 P/E ratio. The LatAm segment consists of campus institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs.