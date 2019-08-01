Rothschild Capital Partners Trimmed Stake in Facebook (FB) by $2.18 Million; Miracle Mile Advisors Decreased Its Take (TTWO) Holding by $752,000

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.64. About 1.40 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $193.05. About 13.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Economic historian Niall Ferguson: It’s hard to see how Facebook’s business model remains intact; 06/04/2018 – Amy Klobuchar: BREAKING: Facebook announces support of Honest Ads Act & new transparency requirements for ads. These are steps; 08/05/2018 – Facebook will now operate under three divisions, according to Recode; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video); 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg pulls off acrobatics at Congressional circus; 07/03/2018 – Sri Lanka blocks social media networks to stop sectarian violence; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLAYS POSITIVE ROLE IN ELECTIONS, HELPING LEADERS CONNECT WITH VOTERS-ZUCKERBERG; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8; 06/04/2018 – Consumer groups to approach FTC over Facebook’s facial recognition; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Founder Zuckerberg to Face Privacy Questions at House Committee Hearing

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,560 shares to 40,290 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 6,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95M and $179.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.88 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

