Rothschild Capital Partners Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Decreased by $2.18 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Stake Raised by First Foundation Advisors

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF UTAH – FACEBOOK’S INVESTMENT INCLUDES MORE THAN $100 MLN IN INFRASTRUCTURE; 11/04/2018 – Most Americans wouldn’t pay for an ads-free version of Facebook. But if they did, they’d only be willing to pay $1-$5; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal isn’t scaring away advertisers, says Publicis CEO; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress this week in a pair of hearings on Facebook’s user privacy policies and handling of the Cambridge Analytics data leak; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s blockchain experiment raises eyebrows; 12/04/2018 – LAWYER REPRESENTING FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS MAY CONSIDER APPEALING IRISH COURT REFERRAL TO ECJ ON STANDARD CONTRACTUAL CLAUSES; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP, SHORT FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Stop Providing Information From Its Platform to Data Brokers

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 431.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors bought 10,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 13,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 2,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.19. About 3.78 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 23.86 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95 million and $179.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

