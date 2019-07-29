Rothschild Capital Partners Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Security Capital Research & Management Has Lifted Equinix (EQIX) Stake

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 14.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Rothschild Capital Partners Llc holds 76,680 shares with $12.78M value, down from 89,842 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $558.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $195.88. About 10.60 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Scrutiny of Federal Trade Commission; 16/05/2018 – Wylie, a Whistleblower on His Former Employer, Previously Said Cambridge Improperly Stockpiled User Data From Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Tech giants like Google and Facebook are ‘ripe for the plucking,’ says investor Jim Mellon; 22/03/2018 – Next Worry for Facebook: Disenchanted Users; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Malaysia’s ex-PM banned from leaving the country; 20/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers; 19/03/2018 – Meet the Psychologist at the Center of Facebook’s Data Scandal; 22/03/2018 – Asia is now Facebook’s largest market; 05/04/2018 – British digital minister says to meet Facebook over data leak concerns

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 6.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security Capital Research & Management Inc acquired 17,965 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 301,615 shares with $136.68M value, up from 283,650 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $41.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $488. About 232,640 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.04 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial accumulated 851,086 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Limited Co New York, a New York-based fund reported 178,663 shares. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 91,100 shares. 186,708 are held by Incline Ltd Llc. Dsc Advsrs Lp accumulated 7,697 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Halsey Associate Ct has 89,187 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Moreover, Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,411 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Welch Group Ltd accumulated 1,099 shares or 0.02% of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 7,946 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5,079 shares. California-based Stevens First Principles Invest has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.03% or 1,499 shares. Farmers Financial Bank accumulated 0.1% or 1,051 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 38 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $187 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $155 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, January 31.

Among 5 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) stake by 454,852 shares to 1.46 million valued at $42.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 5,425 shares and now owns 27,900 shares. Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Equinix (EQIX) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Equinix Stock Rocketed 43% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Equinix Forms JV With GIC to Develop Hyperscale Data Centers – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fitch Upgrades Equinix to Investment Grade (“BBB-“) On Improved Credit Quality – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equinix to Offer Enhanced Cloud Connectivity with Amazon Web Services – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Consolidated Inv Grp Inc stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 52,410 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 12,596 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp reported 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York accumulated 17,277 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 34 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Llp invested in 3.87% or 443,596 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested 0.32% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Advsrs Asset Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,244 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,984 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc stated it has 12,461 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Artisan Partnership holds 0.08% or 88,431 shares in its portfolio.