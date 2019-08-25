Rothschild Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Position by $2.18 Million; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stake Held by Passport Capital Llc

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.40 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – Early Facebook investor says Zuckerberg is insincere about fighting fake news; 21/03/2018 – Latitude CIO Lait Favors Alphabet Over Facebook (Video); 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE – ZUCKERBERG; 16/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: DYNAMIC ADS WILL HELP AUTO FIRMS REACH CAR BUYERS; 09/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO to answer questions from UK lawmakers on April 26; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SUED BY INVESTORS OVER VOTER-PROFILE HARVESTING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 815,492 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Founders Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,810 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Agricole S A reported 1.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Papp L Roy Associates owns 3,001 shares. 2,402 are owned by Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited. Freestone Cap Ltd Co has 18,592 shares. 4,159 are held by Spinnaker. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) accumulated 221,995 shares. 15,366 are held by Trust Investment Ltd Company. Stanley, Alabama-based fund reported 32,692 shares. Luxor Grp Inc Ltd Partnership owns 11,253 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited invested in 0.63% or 3,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95M and $179.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

