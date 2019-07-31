Rothschild Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.18 Million; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Boosted Its American Water Works (AWK) Stake by $1.04 Million

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg feels ‘deeply personally responsible’ for data leak; 06/04/2018 – NEW FACEBOOK TOOL COVERS NOT JUST POLITICAL ADS; 23/05/2018 – Okta and Workplace by Facebook Partner to Power and Secure Enterprise Collaboration; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SAYS A FEW ADVERTISERS HAVE PAUSED SPENDING; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell Questions Facebook on Consumer Data, Privacy; 20/03/2018 – Facebook faces Federal Trade Commission probe; 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS DECISIONS ON POLITICAL ADVERTISING HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH MONEY; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is considering launching its smart speakers internationally first to avoid U.S. public scrutiny of data privacy issues, sources say

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in American Water Works (AWK) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 9,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,845 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13M, up from 230,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in American Water Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.11. About 644,967 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 796 shares to 37,578 shares, valued at $64.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertai (NYSE:CVS) by 40,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.39 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95M and $179.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.