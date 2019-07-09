Rothschild Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.18 Million; Majedie Asset Management LTD Holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Lifted by $1.24 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 32,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,895 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 91,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 1.08 million shares traded or 47.74% up from the average. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billion; 09/03/2018 – Chile Seeks Antitrust Intervention in Tianqi Bid for SQM Stake; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM TO BUY NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO BUY 24% OF SQM FROM NUTRIEN; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Tianqi Lithium’s Baa3 ratings for downgrade; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys $4.1bn stake in Chile’s SQM; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA SQMa.SN – QTRLY REVENUES TOTALED $518.7 MLN, UP 0.03% THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TELLS REUTERS GOVERNMENT WILL HONOR EVENTUAL FNE REGULATOR RULING ON SQM STAKE SALE TO CHINA’S TIANQI

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook memo outlines `ugly truth’ behind its mission; 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 13/04/2018 – Zuckerberg survived two days of grilling by Congress, but Facebook’s troubles are not over yet; 02/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica – the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal – has announced; 30/04/2018 – JUDGE INCLINED TO MAKE FACEBOOK COMPLY WITH SUBPOENA; 19/03/2018 – “Because regulators will apply more scrutiny on the use of data for targeting, it seems to us that there will be more scrutiny on Facebook products,” analyst Brian Wieser writes; 20/03/2018 – ATTORNEYS GENERAL FOR MASSACHUSETTS, NEW YORK SEND LETTER TO FACEBOOK INC FB.O DEMANDING DOCUMENTS ABOUT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 06/04/2018 – Consumer Groups File FTC Complaint Against Facebook; 15/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION TO PROPOSE DIGITAL TAX WITH 3 PCT RATE ON GROSS REVENUES OF LARGE COMPANIES – DRAFT; 13/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer – It’s testing different video partnerships with rou

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) by 29,425 shares to 90,303 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 5.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95 million and $179.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 15,900 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.39 million on Tuesday, January 15. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35 million. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.