Rothschild Capital Partners Cut Facebook (FB) Holding by $2.18 Million as Shares Rose; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $199.51. About 18.78 million shares traded or 11.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO TESTIFY BEFORE HOUSE ENERGY, COMMERCE CMTE; 27/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Between fake news and data harvesting, Facebook has no way to win; 24/05/2018 – Facebook remains haunted by revelations that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 18/04/2018 – Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows MR on Steam; 09/04/2018 – Facebook should pay its 2bn users for their personal data; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DID NOT USE GSR FACEBOOK DATA OR ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE DATA IN THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Spurned advances may have provoked Texas shooting; 20/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: The parliamentary inquiry into fake news has called on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to give evidence,; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 84,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, up from 196,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 7.75M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation Co (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 98,877 shares to 288,484 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril Quip Inc Com (NYSE:DRQ) by 73,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,496 shares, and cut its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com (NASDAQ:FULT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Apple Loses Ive and the Nasdaqâ€™s Q3 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Cisco, Home Depot & Merck – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru Co owns 123,843 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Tctc Hldgs Lc reported 330,618 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Td Asset Inc owns 3.99M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Doliver Lp invested in 0.13% or 6,151 shares. Adage Partners Limited owns 5.45M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital has 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 140,109 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 157,963 shares. Platinum Invest Management Ltd has 35,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa owns 130,483 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 3.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 196,101 shares. Provise Management Group Llc holds 29,619 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 8,824 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sunbelt Secs has 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 54,261 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx owns 40,088 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 35,150 shares.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95 million and $179.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Ltd Company owns 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,575 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 0.02% or 360 shares. Ci Investments Inc holds 0.96% or 1.02M shares. 21,923 were accumulated by Perigon Wealth Ltd Llc. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 713,193 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co stated it has 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 750 shares. Archon Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 65,900 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has 0.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,352 shares. Fort Point Limited Liability has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 7,722 are held by Edgestream Ptnrs Lp. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.97% or 272,279 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Hires Vineâ€™s Former Leader to Counter TikTok’s Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.