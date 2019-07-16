Rothschild Asset Management Upped Its Netgear (NTGR) Holding by $4.98 Million as Shares Declined; Cadence Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 150,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 747,276 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75 million, up from 596,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 104,864 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 25/04/2018 – Netgear Sees 2Q Rev $340M-$355M; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q NET REV. $345.0M, EST. $342.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Netgear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 03/05/2018 – Nighthawk Pro Gaming Announces Sponsorship of NRG Esports Teams

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 65,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 185,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 119,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $717.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 295,109 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 20/05/2018 – Vanda Insights Doesn’t See U.S. Oil Sanctions Against Venezuela (Video)

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2,724 shares to 8,880 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,949 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0% or 128,598 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Group has 0.07% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 2.36 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% or 436,312 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 15,480 shares. Consonance Mgmt Lp holds 4.95% or 4.26M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 417,730 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 149,949 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 79,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Century Cos Inc owns 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 113,208 shares. Intll Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 38,949 shares. Hood River Cap Lc reported 0.21% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Riverhead Cap Limited Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $764,753 activity. 2,997 shares were sold by WERDANN MICHAEL A, worth $116,374 on Tuesday, February 5. $26,371 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) was sold by SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN on Friday, January 18. $450,806 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares were sold by LO PATRICK CS. The insider Henry David John sold 738 shares worth $28,612.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.84% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 41,522 shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 516,240 shares. Partners Limited Liability Com holds 46,200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,618 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 11,800 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.82 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Platinum Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.01% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 42,968 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 26,248 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 12,813 shares.