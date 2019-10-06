Rothschild Asset Management Stake In Vonage Hldgs (VG) Was Has Increased; 3M Co Com (MMM) Holder Tompkins Financial Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 78.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,018 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696,000, down from 18,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 48,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 2.98 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.72M, up from 2.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 5.11M shares traded or 97.09% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 14/03/2018 – Vonage Granted New Patent in Support of the Nexmo API Platform

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 13,270 shares to 39,973 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 22,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8.81M shares. The New York-based Kings Point Mgmt has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meyer Handelman holds 1.82% or 204,549 shares. Pinnacle Prtn reported 14,603 shares stake. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Invest Service reported 2,529 shares stake. Skylands Limited owns 1,090 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 17,494 shares. Adirondack Tru Com holds 2,889 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv, a Indiana-based fund reported 16,825 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Com reported 68,965 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 944,033 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.47% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 40,075 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Co invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Inv Rech accumulated 34,900 shares. Northern Tru holds 2.97M shares. Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Grp Inc has invested 2.54% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co has 343,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 478,474 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 19,554 shares. J Goldman Lp, New York-based fund reported 2.97 million shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 30,445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 430,462 shares. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability holds 2.69% or 442,198 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 79,658 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 83,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 62,644 shares to 94,518 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,855 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).